Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -292.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.