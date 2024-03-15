Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.11.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -292.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
See Also
