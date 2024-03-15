Dover (NYSE:DOV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.60.

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.42. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $177.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

