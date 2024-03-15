DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

