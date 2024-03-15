Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,619. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.50. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

