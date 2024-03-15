Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 102,292 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 102,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $3,506,569.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,238 shares in the company, valued at $24,724,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. 128,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,126.00 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

