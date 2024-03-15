EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Director Purchases $1,482,800.00 in Stock

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Defranco purchased 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00.

EchoStar stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 4,541.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 625,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

