EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 18.7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.15. 1,209,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 731,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

EHang Stock Up 15.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $917.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EHang by 290.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the third quarter worth $85,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

