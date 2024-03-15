Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $510.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.51. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

