Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$55.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Emera stock opened at C$47.45 on Friday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$59.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

