Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.86.

Shares of EMP.A stock traded down C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$32.63. 360,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$40.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.15.

In other news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

