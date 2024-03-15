Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Down to $46.65

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.65, but opened at $45.11. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 41,268 shares.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $277.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.