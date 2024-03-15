enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.95. 781,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,325,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.46 million, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of -0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in enCore Energy by 1,327.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in enCore Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in enCore Energy by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

