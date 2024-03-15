Energi Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $16.30 million and $485,857.83 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00081949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,623,787 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

