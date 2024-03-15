Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.30

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 3799292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.