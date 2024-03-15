Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Acquires £478,400 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Stella David bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($612,940.42).

Entain Trading Down 0.9 %

LON ENT opened at GBX 769.60 ($9.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,009.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 922.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 948.29. Entain Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 718.20 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is currently -2,368.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.58) to GBX 820 ($10.51) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Entain to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.35) to GBX 1,070 ($13.71) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,326.83 ($17.00).

View Our Latest Report on Entain

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.