Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Acquires £478,400 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Stella David bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($612,940.42).
Entain Trading Down 0.9 %
LON ENT opened at GBX 769.60 ($9.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,009.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 922.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 948.29. Entain Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 718.20 ($9.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56.
Entain Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s payout ratio is currently -2,368.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Entain Company Profile
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
