EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lowered by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $123.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

