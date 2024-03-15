EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,135 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

