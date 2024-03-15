Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

EOSE opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,932,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 906,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,795,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

