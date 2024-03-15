Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Cut by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $11.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $853.19. The company had a trading volume of 433,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $847.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

