Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.46

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 829207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,341. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6,869.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 433,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 426,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

