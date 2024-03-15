Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Sunday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.92.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

