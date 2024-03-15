Evercore ISI Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $635.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Evercore ISI from $656.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.10.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $31.44 on Friday, hitting $534.00. 1,076,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,298. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.75. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

