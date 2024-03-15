EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Volume Increase

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 330,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 348,443 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get EverQuote alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,834 shares of company stock worth $3,285,864. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EverQuote by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EverQuote by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.