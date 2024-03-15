Everscale (EVER) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $80.65 million and $592,442.42 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,641,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,548,432 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

