Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SNMP opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.