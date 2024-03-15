Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 209,692 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Applied Digital worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 963,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Digital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Applied Digital by 713.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Applied Digital by 767.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,614. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $552.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

