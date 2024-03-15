Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 315.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after buying an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. 1,065,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,663. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.31 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,186,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,186,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060,764 shares of company stock valued at $99,308,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

