Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,777 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,076,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,442,508. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,651. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

