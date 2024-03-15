Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,656 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.94. 382,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

