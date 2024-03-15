Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Western Midstream Partners worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,601. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.