Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in DT Midstream by 93.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 799,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 11,073.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. 113,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

