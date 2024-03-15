Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,550 shares of company stock worth $2,231,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 380,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,609. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

