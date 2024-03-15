Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.73. 3,370,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,172. The company has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

