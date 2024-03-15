Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,301,292 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $6.18 on Friday, hitting $297.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

