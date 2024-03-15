Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of MicroStrategy worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total value of $2,843,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,588.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total transaction of $2,843,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,481 shares of company stock valued at $73,801,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,682.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $762.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $223.27 and a 1-year high of $1,774.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

