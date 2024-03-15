Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 687 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.2 %

ASML stock traded down $11.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $948.67. 454,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $374.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $879.20 and its 200 day moving average is $731.85. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

