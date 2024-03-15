Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $9.59 Million Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 85.78.

Shares of ARM stock traded up 2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting 133.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,474,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 103.21. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

