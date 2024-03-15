Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.69. 2,830,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,910. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

