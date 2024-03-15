Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) COO Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 11th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,489.76.

On Friday, December 15th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 584 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $1,424.96.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Anuradha Muralidharan sold 2,659 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $6,142.29.

Expensify Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 455,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $141.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

