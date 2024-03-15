EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.85. 211,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,042,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 22,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $484,151.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,989,582 shares of company stock valued at $39,080,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

