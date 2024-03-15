FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,617,000 after buying an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after buying an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,977,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $478.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

