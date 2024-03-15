Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$150,940.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930.

TSE FFH traded up C$3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1,516.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,544. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$863.55 and a 1 year high of C$1,524.39. The stock has a market cap of C$34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,370.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 185.0917085 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $19.871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

