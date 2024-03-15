Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 623,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,840,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $49,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 240,624 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 38,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.