FCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 103.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVI stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

CVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

