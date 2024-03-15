FCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

