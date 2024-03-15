FCF Advisors LLC Buys 4,598 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,544,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 101.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 321,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

