FCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,943 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after buying an additional 1,641,108 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

