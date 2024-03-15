FCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 431.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after buying an additional 98,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.