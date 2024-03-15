FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $23,020,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BOX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 19.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $10,532,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 0.5 %

BOX stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $380,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,549,305. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.