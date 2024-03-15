FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 8,966 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lantheus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 126,947 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $60.30 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

